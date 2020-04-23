Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,277 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.