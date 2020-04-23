Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $123.66 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

