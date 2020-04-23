Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,482 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 16,600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,000 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

