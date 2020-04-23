Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 278,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 127,553 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 37,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $80.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $824,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,445,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,845 shares of company stock worth $17,567,022. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

