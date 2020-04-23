Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,969 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 746,652 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,541,000 after acquiring an additional 497,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5894 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

