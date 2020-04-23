Countrywide (LON:CWD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.45

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $137.45 and traded as low as $55.95. Countrywide shares last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 73,248 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32.

About Countrywide (LON:CWD)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

