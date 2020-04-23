County Bancorp (ICBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect County Bancorp to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts expect County Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $122.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.93. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

