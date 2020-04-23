Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 136,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,155,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,414,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 66,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 167,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 145,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 18,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

