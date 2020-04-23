Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $204.17 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

