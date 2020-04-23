Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 1,560.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,491 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF makes up 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 1.55% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 76,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,845,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

