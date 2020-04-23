Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,053 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.