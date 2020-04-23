Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 302 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after buying an additional 1,021,208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,547,000 after acquiring an additional 400,316 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

