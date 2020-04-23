Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 3,544 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 173.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 599.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 509,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 436,351 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,673,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,332,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,770,000 after buying an additional 233,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,699,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.