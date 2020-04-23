Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 70,245 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 8,629.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 1.48% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,618,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $876,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

