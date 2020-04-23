Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFF opened at $124.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 184,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.14 per share, with a total value of $21,104,486.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and have sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

