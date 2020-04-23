Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ opened at $210.97 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

