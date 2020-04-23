Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 849.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,930,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23.

