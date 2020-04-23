Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 62.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 123,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.7% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 331,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,372 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

