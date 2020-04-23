Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

