Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $377,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 109,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

