Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,921 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $31.21.

