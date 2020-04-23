Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $637,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,452,000 after buying an additional 742,721 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 598,880 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

