Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after buying an additional 104,574 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $58.39 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.