Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 102,163 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,163 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

