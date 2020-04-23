Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $259.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.