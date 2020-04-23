Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 219.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.