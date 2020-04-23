Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,351 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

