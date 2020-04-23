Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 174 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,522,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,165,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,400.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 769,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 718,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,654,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 128,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,841,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $141.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $200.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

