Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 421 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $209.96 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.19. The stock has a market cap of $527.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

