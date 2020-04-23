Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 590 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $87.15 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

