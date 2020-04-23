Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 6,871 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $280.06 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

