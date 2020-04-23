Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 86,852 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,852 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,082,000 after buying an additional 3,010,089 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,495,000 after buying an additional 3,001,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,905,000 after buying an additional 2,159,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after buying an additional 1,818,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

