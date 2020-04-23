Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 13.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 22.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth $78,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

NYSE AWR opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 13.48%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

