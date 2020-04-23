Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Hold

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $580.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.03.

TSLA opened at $732.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

