Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,542 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 328,271 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 493.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 239,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 199,524 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,621,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,522,000.

NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $30.53.

