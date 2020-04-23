Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 546 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Cigna by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Cigna by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

Shares of CI opened at $182.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

