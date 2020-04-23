Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emcor Group by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

