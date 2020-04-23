Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $335.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.88 and its 200 day moving average is $310.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

