Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 53.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,733,000 after purchasing an additional 435,990 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

SLF stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sun Life Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

