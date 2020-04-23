Csenge Advisory Group Buys 145 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $150.74 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.