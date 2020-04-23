Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

