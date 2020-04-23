Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $74.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.