Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 7,606 Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,606 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CRH by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,568,000 after buying an additional 1,216,954 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRH opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7042 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. ValuEngine raised shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

