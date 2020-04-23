Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 954 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 954 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $336.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.15 and its 200 day moving average is $319.83. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

