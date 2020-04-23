Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Nice were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nice in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nice by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nice by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nice Ltd has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $183.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.56.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nice from $173.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.42.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

