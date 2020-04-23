Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,129 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Vipshop by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Vipshop by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 923,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vipshop by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 110,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 69,537 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

