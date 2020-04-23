Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

ROK stock opened at $166.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

