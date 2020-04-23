Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $138.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.38. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.