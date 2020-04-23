Csenge Advisory Group Has $254,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

