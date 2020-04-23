Csenge Advisory Group Has $256,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,133,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.43.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $271.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.87 and its 200-day moving average is $275.81. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

